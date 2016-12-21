Micron Technology +7.4%; Q1 over estimates, outlook robust

Results – revenue $3.97B (+18.5% Y/Y, +23% Q/Q, $20M above estimates ), EPS $0.32 ( $0.04 above estimates ), net income $335M (vs. $299M Y/Y), investments in capital expenditures (net of amounts funded by partners) $1.18B, cash and marketable investments $4.32B

Highlights – DRAM sales volume +18% Q/Q, DRAM average selling prices +5%, NAND sales volume +26%

Q2 projections – revenue $4.35B-$4.70B (consensus $3.91B), EPS $0.58-$0.68 (consensus $0.39), gross margin 31%-34%, operating expenses $590M-$640M, operating income $800M-$900M

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Mark Durcan: "Positive market momentum, driven by favorable demand trends and limited industry supply, produced solid results for our first quarter. We continue to make significant progress on our key technology and product initiatives, and we are pleased to have closed the Inotera acquisition on December 6, 2016, which we expect to further improve Micron’s strategic position and financial results."

