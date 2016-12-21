Anadarko Petroleum to sell Marcellus Shale gas assets for $1.24B

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) agrees to sell its most of its remaining Marcellus Shale natural gas assets to Alta Resources Development for ~$1.24B.

APC says the sale includes 195K net acres and 470M cf/day of sales volumes at the end of Q3.

With the deal, APC says it has announced or closed sales totaling more than $5B during 2016, allowing it to focus its U.S. onshore activities on its oil-levered assets in the Delaware and DJ basins.

The midstream assets in the Marcellus owned by Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), APC's sponsored MLP, are not part of the agreement.