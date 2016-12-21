AveXis sees accelerated path for clinical data to support SMA Type 2 indication for lead product candidate AVXS-101

Gene therapy developer AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) announces that it will use commercial-grade product for all future clinical trials assessing lead product candidate AVXS-101 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), including the Type 2 study that should commence in Q2. The advantage of using commercial GMP-compliant product instead of research product is the avoidance of a comparability analysis later in clinical development, thereby potentially accelerating the timeframe for gathering the data to support an SMA Type 2 indication.

The company's pivotal study assessing AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1 should commence in H1 2017.

AVXS-101 is a gene therapy that delivers a fully functional gene into target motor neuron cells via a non-replicating adeno-associated virus capsid (protein shell of a virus), called AAV9, without modifying the existing DNA of the patient. AAV9, unlike other capsids, crosses the blood-brain barrier, enabling intravenous administration.

Shares are unchanged after hours on light volume.