Stocks slip; Dow fails to dent 20K

Stocks edged lower and the Dow slipped a bit further from the 20K level in a quiet pre-holiday session.

"This is what you'd expect if we were approaching a real technical level," said Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, noting that Dow 20,000 is more of a psychological level.

Among the losing sector were health care (-0.6%), weighed by weakness in biotech, and industrials (-0.4%), as FedEx reported disappointing results.

Intraday NYSE floor volume was below average until a spike in activity during the final minutes brought the total up to 850M shares, still below the 200-day average of 933M shares traded.

Treasury prices closed slightly higher in light volume trading, with the 10-year yield falling 2 bps to 2.54%.

U.S. crude oil settled 1.3% lower to $52.55/bbl after the release of bearish U.S. inventory data.