Another departure at Viacom (VIA +1.7% , VIAB +1.8% ) as longtime executive Doug Herzog is set to exit next month, Reuters reports.

Herzog had oversight of Comedy Central and MTV -- two networks that have struggled with ratings of late, though Herzog helped develop past hits including The Real World and The Daily Show.

Recently named CEO Bob Bakish will take over the brands in Herzog's Music and Entertainment Group.

Herzog had begun his Viacom career as president of MTV Productions in 1984.