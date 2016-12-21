Alibaba's Taobao restored to U.S. Trade Representative notorious markets list

Four years after Alibaba had been taken off the annually compiled list designed to spotlight piracy and product counterfeiting.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) statement excerpt: "We are very disappointed by the USTR’s decision to include Taobao on its “notorious markets” list, as we are far more effective and advanced in IPR protection than when the USTR took us off the list four years ago . . . We question whether the USTR acted based on the actual facts or was influenced by the current political climate."

Politically motivated or not, Alibaba's often faced heightened scrutiny over issues ranging from false purchases and fabricated reviews to in this case, alleged availability of large volumes of counterfeit and pirated wares, and claimed complications rights-holders face trying to combat facilitation of such illicit sales and offers.

