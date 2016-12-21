Disney TV Group signs deal to make shows for Snapchat

Disney's (DIS +0.1% ) the latest media company to pursue millennials via a hookup with Snap (Private:CHAT), signing a deal to create shows for the Snapchat service.

The deal with the ABC Television Group starts early in 2017 with a program based on The Bachelor: Recap-focused Watch Party: The Bachelor will roll out Jan. 3, the day after the season premiere of dating competition The Bachelor on ABC.

Terms weren't disclosed. The two had previously teamed on an instance of Snapchat's "Live Stories" feature tied to last February's Oscars.