Brookfield Asset in talks to buy majority stake in Peru gas pipeline project

Brazil's Odebrecht is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in a $5B natural gas pipeline project in Peru to Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), Peru's finance minister says.

Odebrecht is at the center of Brazil's corruption scandal, and worries about liability for corruption have slowed financing for the pipeline and Odebrecht's attempt to sell its 55% stake in the project as required by lenders.

The minister says BAM has agreed to keep an anti-corruption clause in the pipeline contract, a condition that was a deal breaker for Sempra Energy when it nearly bought Odebrecht's stake.