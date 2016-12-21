Glu Mobile buys maker of 'QuizUp,' adds CEO to board

Glu Mobile (GLUU -4.5% ) reports settling a few recent affairs in a new SEC filing, including an acquisition.

It purchased the assets of Reykjavik-based Plain Vanilla, the maker of mobile game QuizUp. Glu paid $1.2M in cash and also forgave $7.5M in convertible promissory notes of Plain Vanilla that it held, contingent on QuizUp going to the Apple/Android app stores under Glu's name.

The company also expanded the board to nine members from its previous eight, to make room for new CEO Nick Earl. Earl becomes a Class II director assigned to the Strategy Committee.