Schlumberger signs deals with Transocean valued at $350M-plus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) wins two 10-year contracts with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to provide pressure control equipment management services, valued at more than $350M.

SLB says one contract calls for it to manage RIG's Cameron risers in the Gulf of Mexico, including storage, maintenance, inspection, repair, recertification and data-driven riser management on the rigs.

SLB says the second contract provides for solutions to maintain and service blowout preventer systems and other pressure control equipment for nine of RIG's ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling rigs.