Chesapeake Energy's latest Haynesville sale hit a "solid" price, analyst says

“Christmas [has come] early" for Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Wunderlich analyst Jason Wangler says of the company's second Haynesville Shale sale for $465M.

While CHK had indicated its intention to announce and close a deal for the package in Q1 2017, Wangler suspects the "solid price tag" of more than $7K per net acre likely allowed the company to finalize and announce a deal.

CHK announced only a few weeks earlier its first Haynesville sale "at a healthy price, but this deal came in nicely higher and beat most everyone’s expectations on the proceeds from the sales," Wangler says.

Combined with CHK's apparent success in working through another tender offer for its debt, Wangler sees CHK's financials improving and remains bullish on the stock with a $10 target.