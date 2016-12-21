QTS increases credit facility to $1.2B overall

QTS Realty Trust (QTS +0.9% ) has boosted its unsecured credit facility in order to increase liquidity as it keeps expanding facilities nationwide.

The company raised its overall facility by $300M, to $1.2B total, and stretched out the maturity date.

The facility's made up of a term loan for $300M (five-year maturity), a term loan for $200M (5.5-year maturity), and a four-year, $700M revolving credit facility. The term loans are set at Libor plus 1.5%, while the revolver's rate is unchanged at Libor plus 1.55%.

The deal also has a $300M accordion feature to increase the facility to $1.5B if the company secures more loan commitments.