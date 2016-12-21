Honda, Waymo enter self-driving discussions

Waymo, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) newly-created autonomous driving division, is in talks with Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) to supply self-driving technology for Honda vehicles.

Google's self-driving project (pre-Waymo) had announced collaboration earlier in the year with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a result of which is represented by fully autonomous Chrysler Pacific Hybrid minivans showcased just this week.

Given the still-early stage of the industry and Alphabet's approach so far, strategy involving partnerships with established vehicle manufacturers may be sharpening in focus not only at Waymo, but prospectively elsewhere among the major technology players aiming to make a mark in the field.