SNC-Lavalin upgraded to Buy at Canaccord as "catalyst-rich" story

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF +2.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a C$67 price target, raised from C$53, at Canaccord Genuity, as the stock has failed to keep up with the rally in other engineering and construction names since the U.S. election.

“Sure, the company has no meaningful U.S. infrastructure exposure, but it is a dominant player in Canada where the funding outlook is much more clear,” analyst Yuri Lynk writes.

SNC could be a “catalyst-rich story for 2017,” Lynk says, as it is shortlisted on $15B worth of new transit projects due to be awarded in 2017, has a new nuclear build opportunity in Argentina, and should benefit from an improving outlook for the mining sector.