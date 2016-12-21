Consolidated Communications sets new acquisition loan in FairPoint deal

Consolidated Communications (CNSL -2% ) has set a new term loan for its $1.5B takeover of FairPoint Communications (FRP -1.6% ).

The new deal is essentially a tack-on to its existing facility, set at Libor plus 3% and the greater of a 1% Libor floor and the three-month adjusted Libor.

Previously secured debt is being used along with cash on hand to repay some FairPoint debt and pay fees; the new loan provides for a single draw of up to $935M at closing time.

The company wanted to be opportunistic to address new financing soon after announcing the deal, and "We are extremely pleased with the outcome and we have significantly de-risked our capital structure by going to market now," says CFO Steve Childers.