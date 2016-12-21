Wedbush: GrubHub could rebound as temperatures fall

GrubHub (GRUB -1.4% ) stock didn't make up much ground in a mild November, but Wedbush thinks a chilly winter might light a spark under shares.

That's because basking in nice weather isn't great for ordering food in. Shares didn't quite tread water ( down 2.8% ) during a November with little rain in its key cities.

The company's traffic slowed down that month (unique visitors up 11% vs. October's +20%), writes Wedbush's Aaron Turner, which he thinks is "attributable to unfavorable weather in key geographies above all other potential factors as Grubhub’s competitors also experienced similar deceleration."

A recent temperature plunge creates "favorable ordering conditions," he argues.