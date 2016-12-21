EnLink to sell $275M in assets, invest in STACK processing

The EnLink Midstream companies (ENLK, ENLC) say they will receive $275M from combined non-core asset sales, including the sale of its 31% stake in Howard Midstream Energy Partners for $190M and closing a sale of ~140 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline in north Texas.

EnLink also says it will invest $100M next year to construct a new gas processing plant in the Oklahoma STACK play; upon completion of the Chisholm III expansion, EnLink says its central Oklahoma processing capacity will total 1B cf/day, a nearly 3x increase from 350M cf/day of capacity operated in 2015.