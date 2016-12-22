Nike a 'best idea' pick at Guggenheim, Amazon subbed out

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is added to the Best Idea List at Guggenheim in a post-earnings review of the athletic apparal juggernaut. Nike replaces Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which was dropped from the list.

Guggenheim rates Nike at Buy and assigns a price target of $70. Amazon is still rated at Buy.

NKE +0.96% premarket to $52.80. Shares of Nike are -16.32 YTD to make the company the worst performer of the Dow 30 for the year.

Previously: Nike sized up after key earnings report (Dec. 21)