Aurinia announces $25M underwriting offering, shares off 19% premarket

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) announces that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Cormark Securities under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 11M units from the Company at the price of US$2.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of ~US$25M.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a warrant to buy one share, with an exercise price of $3.00 per whole warrant. Underwriters can purchase up to an additional 1.7M units at the issue price for additional proceeds of up to ~US$3.75M. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds will be ~US$28.8 million.

Offering is expected to close on or about December 28.