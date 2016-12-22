Genentech's emicizumab successful in late-stage hemophilia A study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, HAVEN 1, assessing Genentech's (OTCQX:RHHBY) emicizumab as prophylaxis in people at least 12 years old with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

The study showed people receiving emicizumab experienced a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time compared to patients receiving no prophylactic treatment. The emicizumab cohorts also showed a statistically significant reduction in bleeds over time in an intra-patients comparison with people who had received prior bypassing agent prophylaxis treatment.

The most common emicizumab-related adverse events were injection site reactions.

Study data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference and to global health authorities for regulatory approvals.

Emicizumab is an bispecific antibody engineered to bind to both factors IXa and X, replacing the function of the missing factor VIII, thereby improving clotting function and preventing spontaneous bleeding. It was created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. and is being co-developed by Genentech.