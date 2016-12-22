McDonald's closes in on deals in China and Taiwan

A consortium led by Citic Group is close to announcing a deal to buy McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stores in China, according to Bloomberg.
The Chinese conglomerate was previously reported to be willing to pay up to $3B for the McDonald's stores in China and Hong Kong.
In a separate story out of Taiwan, a group led by the president of Ambassador Hotel is said to be planning to buy the rights to run McDonald's stores in Taiwan for $300M.
The company hasn't announced anything official on either deal.
MCD +0.10% premarket to $123.30.