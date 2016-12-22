Futures edge lower ahead of U.S. data

Pre-market action suggests the drive to hit Dow 20,000 may not happen so quickly, with thin trading expected as people pack up for Christmas.

Following Asia and Europe lower, U.S. stock index futures are all down 0.1% ahead of some of the year's final economic reports: Durable goods, the final Q3 GDP figure, jobless claims and personal income statistics.

Oil is down 0.5% at $52.22/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1131/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.55%.

