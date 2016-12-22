ETF price war moves to smart-beta

Price cuts have been most prevalent in "core" funds, but iShares (NYSE:BLK) recently made fee reductions in six of its multifactor products.

The $309M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF’s (NYSEARCA:LRGF) - 0.20% from 0.35%.

The $25M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF’s (NYSEARCA:SMLF) - 0.30% from 0.50%.

The $184M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) - 0.30% from 0.45%.

The $5M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) - 0.40% from 0.60%.

The $29M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) - 0.45% from 0.65%.

The $5M iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) - 0.35% from 0.50%.

There were also cuts in a trio of core funds:

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) - from 0.18% all the way down to 0.08%.

The iShares Core Russell U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) - to 0.05% from 0.07%.

The iShares Core Russell U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) - to 0.05% from 0.07%.