Rite Aid beats profit estimates despite pharmacy pressure

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reports comparable sales fell 3.4% in Q3.

Comparable pharmacy sales were down 4.7% as new generic introduction chipped away 182 bps of sales. Comparable front end sales declined 0.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue fell 120 bps to 3.4% amid the pressure on pharmacy profits.

"Reimbursement rates remain our largest challenge and we expect that to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year," notes CEO John Standley.

Rite Aid ended the quarter with 2,322 wellness stores. It was announced earlier this week that 865 of those stores will end up in the hands of Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED).

