Prima's lead product candidate safe and well tolerated in initial phase of mid-stage breast cancer study, randomization to start next month

Interim data from the run-in phase of Prima BioMed's (NASDAQ:PBMD) Phase 2b clinical trial assessing lead product candidate IMP321 in metastatic breast cancer showed that it was safe and well-tolerated at both the 6 mg and 30 mg dosage levels. Immune monitoring data also showed immune system activation and increased levels of blood monocytes, dendritic cells and CD8 T cells.

The randomization phase will commence next month. Participants will receive paclitaxel plus placebo or paclitaxel plus IMP321.

IMP321 is a recombinant protein called an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator. It has demonstrated the ability to induce sustained immune responses in cancer patients when used at low dose as a cancer vaccine adjuvant or a systemic effect when used at higher doses (general APC activation).