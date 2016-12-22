Oral OTEZLA receives positive NICE recommendation for adults with psoriatic arthritis

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announces that England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of OTEZLA (apremilast) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or have been unable to tolerate Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs). OTEZLA does not require pre-screening for tuberculosis or regular laboratory monitoring.

OTZELA is first-in-class oral treatment for psoriatic arthritis which is made available via the National Health Service (NHS). Following initial negative guidance issued by NICE in September 2015, it was reappraised under NICE's Rapid Review process.

OTEZLA is an oral inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) specific for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). PDE4 inhibition results in increased intracellular cAMP levels which is thought to indirectly modulate the production of inflammatory mediators.