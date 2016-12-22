PharmaMar and Chugai ink license deal for cancer candidate PM1183 in Japan

Spanish pharma outfit PharmaMar S.A. enters into an exclusive license, development and commercialization agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC:CHGCF)(OTCPK:CHGCY) for its third marine-derived cancer candidate PM1183 (lurbinectedin).

Under the terms of the deal, Chugai will pay €30M upfront, up to €100M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties.

PharmaMar will continue to manage clinical development activities for the first two indications (platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and small cell lung cancer, both Phase 3) in Japan while Chugai will make milestone payments at study initiation and will handle regulatory submissions. It also has the rights to conduct clinical trials for additional indications and may contribute to global development.