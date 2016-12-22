BofA's Moynihan: Companies are "friskier" since election

Mid-sized companies "are frisker, they're more active," Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan tells Bloomberg, noting some have been drawing on credit lines to invest in operations. "They feel better about the prospects of the regulatory environment and their businesses. They feel better about the possibility of final demand.”

These things take time though, and Moynihan isn't expecting an immediate big boost to the economy in 2017. BofA sees about 2% GDP growth next year vs. what's expected to be about 1.6% in 2016.

As for regulatory rollback under a Trump administration, Moynihan - whose time atop BofA has been spent cleaning up the mess from the last bubble - says if the Volcker rule were eliminated tomorrow, the bank wouldn't change what it does.