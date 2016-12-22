Store weakness clips Bed Bath & Beyond

Comparable sales fell 1.4% at Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in Q3 to miss the analyst average of +0.5%.

A +20% gain in comparable sales from digital channels helped to diminish the impact from a low single-digit drop in comparable sales at stores.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q3 sales of $2.96B vs. $3.01B consensus and EPS of $0.85.

Raymond James lowers BBBY to Market Perform from Strong Buy after losing faith it can realize tech investments benefits quickly. Nomura and Goldman Sachs stick with Neutral ratings on BBBY.

Previously: Bed Bath & Beyond misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (Dec. 21)