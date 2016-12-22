GenMark Diagnostics submits 510(k) applications to the FDA for eplex

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) announces that it has submitted 510(k) applications to the FDA for its ePlex sample-to-answer instrument and Respiratory Pathogen Panel.

ePlex will offer comprehensive molecular diagnostic panels on a scalable sample-to-answer system, designed to enable syndromic infectious disease testing in hospital and reference laboratories. ePlex combines innovative digital microfluidics with GenMark’s eSensor electrochemical detection technology, to enable precise fluid management and accurate results.

Hany Massarany, President and CEO of GenMark says, "We designed ePlex to improve patient outcomes while optimizing laboratory workflow and efficiency. Feedback from European customers and U.S. clinical trial sites reinforces this unique value proposition of ePlex.”