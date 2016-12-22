China mulls Trump's trade pick

China's public response to the selection of trade hawk Peter Navarro to head a new National Trade Council is a muted one: “China like every other country is closely watching the policy direction the U.S. is going to take ... Cooperation is the only right choice for both sides.”

Any tough steps taken by the U.S., though, will likely be met by retaliation from China, say analysts. “Their objective will be to parry what Trump does with targeted reprisals in areas of U.S. vulnerability," says former Treasury official Gary Hufbauer.

Likely targets would include Boeing (NYSE:BA) - as of last month, China is awaiting delivery of 292 jets from that company. Farm exports from red Midwestern states would also be at risk. There's also General Motors (NYSE:GM), which counts China as its largest sales market.

