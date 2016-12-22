Targeted delivery formulations of Linzess show positive effects in mid-stage IBS-C study

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and commercialization partner Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announce positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing two targeted delivery formulations of LINZESS (linaclotide), currently approved in the U.S to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation.

Linaclotide colonic release-1 (CR1) is designed to deliver linaclotide to the distal small intestine and colon where most of IBS-C-associated pain originates. Linaclotide colonic release-2 (CR2) is designed to deliver linaclotide to the colon.

The study randomized 532 adult subjects into eight possible treatment arms. Top-line data showed patients receiving 300 mg of CR1 experienced numerically greater abdominal pain relief compared to placebo and to 290 mcg of immediate-release linaclotide. Patients receiving CR2 also experienced numerical improvement in abdominal pain and other abdominal symptoms compared to placebo, with no apparent effect on bowel movement function.

The companies plan to discuss the next development steps with the FDA, specifically a Phase 3 study, expected to commence in H2 2017. They are also pursuing patent protection for CR1 and CR2.