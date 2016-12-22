Analysts continue to reset on Procter & Gamble

The steady wave of downgrades on consumer staples stocks continues with SunTrust lowering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold from Buy.

SunTrust analyst William Chappell takes his price target on P&G to $85 from $95. A common theme on Wall Street is that Procter & Gamble is at risk from some of President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies.

On Seeking Alpha, Simple Safe Dividends runs P&G through its Dividend Safety Score system to find it rates a 99 out of a scale of 100. The current yield of 3.18% is expected to be taken higher.