OvaScience to restructure and slow commercial expansion of AUGMENT; shares down 31% premarket

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) slumps 31% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that it will slow the commercial expansion of its AUGMENT egg health improvement service as well as reevaluate its ongoing and planned clinical studies related to the service. The move is part of its restructuring in order to extend its cash runway into Q1 2019 while it focuses on developing OvaPrime and OvaTure.

The company intends to cut staff by ~30%, including the departure of President & CEO Harald Stock, Ph.D. and COO Paul Chapman. Executive chair and co-founder Michelle Dipp, M.D., Ph.D,, will run the company until a new CEO is hired.