Needham & Company issues two-level upgrade to Buy on Micron Technology

Following Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) strong Q1 reporting and Q2 forecasting, analyst Rajvindra Gill elevates from Underperform, citing regained customer positioning in 20nm, successful migration to 3D NAND (2nd-generation 64-layer), improved DRAM pricing climate, extensive range of product targets (cloud computing, data centers, networking, graphics, automotive/ADAS), ongoing cost conversions in DRAM and 3D NAND, and gross margins he believes may near 36% in late 2017, leading to EPS of $3.30.

Sets target on shares at $33 (premarket price $23.07).

Other target increases – J.P. Morgan to $28, Mizuho Securities to $27, Susquehanna to $25, Baird to $25, Deutsche Bank to $26, Wells Fargo to $25-$30 valuation range, Brean Capital to $28

