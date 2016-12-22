XOMA monetizes two royalty streams for $22M; shares up 11% premarket

(NASDAQ:XOMA) is up 11% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it has sold its royalty streams from two license agreements related to its patented bacterial cell expression technology to HealthCare Royalty Partners for $22M ($18M upfront + $4M in milestones). The first pertains to TRUMENBA, a meningococcal group B vaccine marketed by Pfizer, and the second to Dyax.

The company is also narrowing its focus on clinical development , led by XOMA 358, that will necessitate the elimination of 57 employees. CEO John Varian will retire and be succeeded by Jim Neal.