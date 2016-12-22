Piper's 17 biopharma surprises for 17

via Bloomberg
It's that time of year, and Piper Jaffray's Joshua Schimmer takes Byron Wien's famous idea and applies it to his coverage sector with his 17 Surprises For 2017. The list:
Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) buys Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) - maybe more likely after the failure of the Soliris trial
Trump tweets on Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB)/Ionis' (NASDAQ:IONS) Spinraza
Jim O'Neill is picked to head FDA and eliminates perverse incentives for using expensive therapies
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) exits primary care
Valeant (NYSE:VRX) does a "massively dilutive" capital raise
Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Echelon fails
Checkpoint inhibitors' balance tips
Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) changes its name to Par, sells brand and ex-U.S. assets
An Anti-CGRP breaks the curve
Someone decides to run a CAR-T trial without the CAR. "Maybe an academic center, Miltenyi, a bispecific player, or NKTR will get to the bottom of it with its long acting IL-2 immune activator."
A gene therapy program sees a major adverse event
TEVA cleans house, brings in a non-Israeli CEO
Record year of M&A does not come to pass as companies wait until repatriation happens and the new healthcare agenda becomes clearer.
Industry marginalizes PBMs
PCSK9 scrips don't inflect after CVOT studies read out
Lumateperone (NASDAQ:ITCI) files again.
