Piper's 17 biopharma surprises for 17

via Bloomberg

It's that time of year, and Piper Jaffray's Joshua Schimmer takes Byron Wien's famous idea and applies it to his coverage sector with his 17 Surprises For 2017. The list:

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) buys Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) - maybe more likely after the failure of the Soliris trial

Trump tweets on Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB)/Ionis' (NASDAQ:IONS) Spinraza

Jim O'Neill is picked to head FDA and eliminates perverse incentives for using expensive therapies

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) exits primary care

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) does a "massively dilutive" capital raise

Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Echelon fails

Checkpoint inhibitors' balance tips

Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) changes its name to Par, sells brand and ex-U.S. assets

An Anti-CGRP breaks the curve

Someone decides to run a CAR-T trial without the CAR. "Maybe an academic center, Miltenyi, a bispecific player, or NKTR will get to the bottom of it with its long acting IL-2 immune activator."

A gene therapy program sees a major adverse event

TEVA cleans house, brings in a non-Israeli CEO

Record year of M&A does not come to pass as companies wait until repatriation happens and the new healthcare agenda becomes clearer.

Industry marginalizes PBMs

PCSK9 scrips don't inflect after CVOT studies read out

Lumateperone (NASDAQ:ITCI) files again.