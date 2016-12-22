Alexion's Soliris flunks study for prevention of delaed graft function after kidney transplant

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +0.8% ) is holding steady this morning on the heels of its announcement that a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, PROTECT, assessing Soliris (eculizumab) for the prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) after kidney transplantation in adult recipients of a deceased donor kidney failed to beat placebo.

DGF is a serious complication in organ transplants in which the donated organ fails to function properly immediately following transplantation. The study defined DGF as a requirement for dialysis for any reason in the first seven days post-transplant. It also included incidence of death, graft loss and loss to follow-up, including discontinuation.

The incidence of DGF, death, graft loss or loss to follow-up at day 7 post-transplant in patients receiving a two-dose regimen of eculizumab was 35.9% compared to 41.7% for placebo (p=0.398).