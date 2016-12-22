Crude oil bubbles higher despite headwinds

Crude oil prices edge higher as traders continue to digest inventory reports.

U.S. crude oil inventories came in unexpectedly high at 485.4M barrels, while refineries operated at 91.5% capacity. Market watchers are also keeping tabs on Libya which is expected to boost production over the next several months.

Oil prices are also facing a headwind with the U.S. Dollar Index at a multi-year high.

WTI crude oil futures +0.40% to $52.70/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.40% to $54.69/bbl.

