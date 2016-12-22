Analysts weigh in on Alexion after failed Soliris study

As expected, sell-side analysts have a range of opinions on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +1.4% ) on the heels on its failed clinical trial assessing top-seller Soliris (eculizumab) for preventing complications following kidney transplantation.

Leerink's Geoffrey Porges says now is a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. He rates the stock a Buy with a PT of $211 (74% upside).

RBC's Simos Simeonidis brushes aside the failed study saying the real issue is how new management will handle the company's "ongoing crisis." He rates it Outperform with a PT of $187 (55% upside).

Piper's Stephen Willey agrees that the study's failure should not "meaningfully alter anyone' underlying fundamental investment thesis" considering the limited market opportunity represented by the study. He rates it Overweight with a PT of $176 (45% upside).

13 shops have recently updated coverage. Ratings are either Hold or Buy with price targets ranging from $120 - 211.

ALXN shares have been in a steady down trend since mid-2015, down almost 43%.