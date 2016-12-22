BT seeing $360M in clawbacks after success of rural broadband program

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is seeing £292M in subsidies (about $360M) clawed back by the UK for reinvestment in spreading broadband, thanks to more customers than expected initiating service.

The company gets funds from the government to promote service of 24 Mbps or more, but returns some when more customers than expected sign up.

Together with the clawback, efficiences in the program mean £442M is released to be reinvested in broadband networks, says Culture Secretary Karen Bradley.

About 1.5M homes and businesses signed up in subsidized areas, the UK said. It wants to link 95% of homes to the network by 2017.