Sphere 3D stakeholder presses for restructure

Cyrus Capital Partners, holder of 28.3% equity interest (also holds debt through several loan instruments) in Sphere 3D, issued letter on December 20 outlining management, operational and performance concerns held by the firm, which furthermore resigns a partner from the Sphere 3D board.

Citing frustration, lays out areas of address including separation of Sphere 3D assets into distinct operational segments, establishment of wholly-owned subsidiaries to maintain assets associated with each segment, certain debt-for-equity exchange, management and compensation modifications, and consideration of options to improve revenue growth across Sphere 3D's businesses.

In response, Sphere 3D "views the letter to be indicative of Cyrus’s belief that the business has yet to reach its full potential, and there is an opportunity to maximize shareholder value."

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares -7.50% .

Earlier this week (December 19): Sphere 3D receives second, unsolicited expression of interest