Teva pays $519M to settle U.S. FCPA investigation; shares up 2%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.7% ) reaches a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC over alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) related to past conduct in Ukraine, Russia and Mexico.

The resolution includes a guilty plea by its Russian subsidiary, a deferred prosecution agreement, the implementation of a temporary independent compliance monitor and the payment of $519M.

The inquiry, which began in 2012, involved improper payments by then-employees, all since dismissed from the company. None of the issues involved Teva's U.S. operations.