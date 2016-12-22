Finish Line sliced and diced by analysts after earnings

Analyst revisions are raining down on Finish Line (FINL -4% ) after the retailer's Q3 report and guidance is picked apart.

Cuts: BAML to Neutral from Buy, Monness Crespi to Neutral from Buy, Wedbush to Neutral with a $20 PT, Canaccord to Hold with a $22 PT, B. Riley to Neutral with a $22 PT.

Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia notes that Finish Line gave up some sales growth due to recent traffic-inducing promotional activity and is wary of the company's future track.

"Management spoke of a realignment of the apparel business closer to the footwear segment, but we think that process will take time and is a subject to an execution risk. We also question whether the elevated discounts are a way to address some other issues in the FINL’s footwear business," he notes.

