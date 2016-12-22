Ericsson: Media consolidation good for equipment sales

Continuing consolidation between telecom and media is bullish for equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC -0.4% ) in a challenging growth environment, the company's media chief says.

Natural forces are at play as operators seek content and content firms look for more efficient ways to reach customers, says Per Borgklint. The company has forecast annual growth of about 10% in its media unit over the next couple of years, while overall revenue at the company has fallen over the past three years, and it expects the media business to break even in the second half of 2017.

An $85B deal for Time Warner by AT&T, Ericsson Media's biggest telecom customer, will be beneficial in the longer term even if it slows down decisions in the short term, Borgklint says: "It'll be up to us to capitalize on it, but it's in general very positive that they have a great interest where we are active."