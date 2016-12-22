Lockheed CEO has 'productive meeting' with Trump

Donald Trump met with Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.5% ) CEO Marillyn Hewson yesterday following a tweet from the President-elect blasting the "out of control" costs of the F-35 program.

Calling it a "productive meeting," Hewson said she appreciated "the opportunity to discuss the progress we've made in bringing the costs down... and conveyed our continued commitment to delivering an affordable aircraft to our U.S. military and our allies."

