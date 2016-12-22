NeoGenomics secures new $150M credit facility; lower guidance sinks shares, down 4%

Thinly traded micro cap NeoGenomics (NEO -3.7% ) eases on light volume in response to its downward revision to its 2016 guidance brought about by delays in recognizing ~$2M in Pharma Services revenue this quarter.

The company now expects non-GAAP net income of $12M - 14M (from $13M - 15M) on revenues of $244M - 246M (from $245M - 250M). Non-GAAP EPS should be $0.13 - 0.15 (from $0.14 - 0.16).

The company has closed a new five-year $150M senior secured credit facility that includes a $75M revolver and $75M term loan. It immediately borrowed $97.9M to retire its existing $54.6M term loan, redeem 8,066,667 shares of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock held by an affiliate of General Electric for $55M and pay fees and expenses (along with $16M of cash on hand).

The interest rate is LIBOR + 3%, a better deal that the prior rate of LIBOR + 7%.