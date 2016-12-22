Enrollment completed in Protalix Bio's mid-stage study of AIR DNase in cystic fibrosis, top-line data expected in two weeks; shares up 5%

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX +4.9% ) says the last patient has been enrolled in its Phase 2 study assessing AIR DNase (PRX-110) in cystic fibrosis (CF). Top-data should be available in the first week of January with complete results to follow by the end of Q1.

According to the company, AIR DNase is a proprietary plant cell-expressed recombinant form of a human enzyme called deoxyribonuclease 1 (DNase 1) that cleaves extracellular DNA and thins the thick mucus that accumulates in the lungs of CF sufferers. It is designed to be more effective than Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Pulmozyme (dornase alfa) by being more resistant to actin inhibition, which restricts DNase I activity. Actin is a protein that plays a role in a wide range of cellular processes.

