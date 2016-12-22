Specialty retailers roughed up on sales growth concerns

An unexpected drop in comparable sales at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -7.1%) during Q3 isn't going unnoticed in the specialty retail sector. A B. Riley downgrade on Kirkland's (KIRK -8%) could also be factoring in.
Chains that sell household items and accessories are being the hardest hit off of the BBBY numbers and KIRK ratings cut.
Decliners include Restoration Hardware (RH -3.3%), Pier 1 Imports (PIR -4.4%), Ethan Allen (ETH -1.6%) The Container Store (TCS -7.6%), Party City (PRTY -4.4%), The Michaels Company (MIK -2.7%), and Williams Sonoma (WSM -5.1%).