Amid low uptake, Media General extends note purchase offer again

There's another extension of a change of control offer to buy debt at Media General (MEG -0.2% ), which has been stretching out its deadline as it continues pursuing a merger with Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST -1.2% ).

An offer to buy all of its LIN Television unit's 5.875% senior notes due 2022 at 101% of principal was set to expire at midnight last night after previous extensions; it's now been extended again, to 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 30.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, LIN had gotten tenders from holders of $6.55M in principal amount of the notes -- about 1.64% of outstanding principal.